Clover Health's CEO Just Sold 62,711 Shares for Tax Withholding. The Bigger News Comes Next Week.

Key Points

The disposition involved 62,711 shares at a weighted average price of $4.67 per share, totaling ~$292,860 in transaction value.

The transaction represented 0.65% of the executive's direct equity holdings in the healthcare firm.

The sale was executed as a non-discretionary transaction to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units.

As of the July 15 transaction date, Clover Health shares have generated a 57% return over the preceding 12 months.

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Andrew Toy, Chief Executive Officer of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), sold 62,711 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$292,860 Shares sold (directly held) 62,711 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 9,547,114 Post-transaction value $44.68 million

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this insider transaction?

The sale was a non-discretionary action required to cover tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of 6.25% of restricted stock units (RSUs) originally granted to Toy in October 2024. This transaction type does not reflect a discretionary change in the CEO's investment thesis or view of company valuation.

The sale was a non-discretionary action required to cover tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of 6.25% of restricted stock units (RSUs) originally granted to Toy in October 2024. This transaction type does not reflect a discretionary change in the CEO's investment thesis or view of company valuation. What is the scale of the executive's remaining equity position?

Following the sale, Toy retains a substantial direct stake of ~9.5 million shares. This position, valued at $44.68 million as of the July 15, 2026 market close, represents an approximate 2% ownership interest in the $2.4 billion company.

Following the sale, Toy retains a substantial direct stake of ~9.5 million shares. This position, valued at $44.68 million as of the July 15, 2026 market close, represents an approximate 2% ownership interest in the $2.4 billion company. What is the anticipated cadence for future equity vesting?

The remaining RSUs from the October 2024 grant are scheduled to vest in equal quarterly installments of 6.25% through October 15, 2028. Investors should expect similar automated sell-to-cover transactions to occur periodically as these tranches vest, provided the executive remains in service.

The remaining RSUs from the October 2024 grant are scheduled to vest in equal quarterly installments of 6.25% through October 15, 2028. Investors should expect similar automated sell-to-cover transactions to occur periodically as these tranches vest, provided the executive remains in service. How does this move align with the company's recent operational profile?

Toy leads a firm that specializes in Medicare Advantage plans through its proprietary Clover Assistant software platform. While the company reported a trailing-12-month net loss of $56.9 million, it maintained a revenue base of $2.2 billion and has seen significant share price appreciation over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $4.68 Market Capitalization $2.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.2 billion Net Income (TTM) -$56.9 million

Company Snapshot

Clover Health Investments specializes in Medicare Advantage insurance products, offering both Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) health plans to Medicare-eligible individuals, with supplementary non-insurance business ventures contributing to overall revenue.

The company generates revenue primarily through insurance premiums from its Medicare Advantage plans while leveraging its proprietary Clover Assistant software platform to optimize operational efficiency and enhance member engagement across its insurance operations.

Clover Health's primary customers are Medicare-eligible individuals in the United States, with the company positioning itself as a technology-driven healthcare insurer focused on serving this demographic through differentiated digital tools and integrated care delivery models.

Clover Health Investments operates as a U.S.-based healthcare insurer with a $2.4 billion market capitalization and TTM revenue of $2.2 billion, leveraging proprietary software technology to differentiate its Medicare Advantage offerings. The company's competitive strategy centers on its Clover Assistant platform, which aims to enhance member outcomes and operational efficiency within the Medicare Advantage market. With 724 employees, Clover Health represents a technology-enabled approach to healthcare insurance serving a large and growing demographic of Medicare beneficiaries.

What this transaction means for investors

CEO Andrew Toy recently sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations, so investors shouldn’t view the move as any material evidence of Toy’s conviction in the company or its stock. That said, the stock has performed well recently, delivering a 57% gain over the last year, with much of the action coming this spring and summer.

The stock hit record highs in June after Clover received a favorable court order related to a Medicare Star rating. The court’s decision raises expectations of increased bonus payments that would boost its revenue — potentially as much as $1.2 million.

However, on July 4, the healthcare technology company disclosed a data breach that impacted customers’ personal and health information. The stock dropped more than 20% in July. The company will release its second-quarter earnings results in early August. Analysts maintain a consensus neutral hold to buy rating on the stock. Investors should watch for news about the impact of the data breach as well as any upcoming changes related to its healthcare plans.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.