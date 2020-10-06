GOOGL

Clover Health to go public via $3.7 bln deal with Social Capital

Contributors
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

Insurance startup Clover Health will go public through a merger with blank-check firm Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III in a deal valued at $3.7 billion including debt, the company said on Tuesday.

Adds details on SPACs, context, share movement

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Insurance startup Clover Health will go public through a merger with blank-check firm Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III IPOC_u.N in a deal valued at $3.7 billion including debt, the company said on Tuesday.

The combined cash-and-stock deal includes a $100 million investment from venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya and $50 million from Hedosophia.

Clover, whose investors include Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Sequoia Capital, is expected to receive up to $728 million of the proceeds, with up to $500 million allocated to existing shareholders.

Palihapitiya, who had also helped take Virgin Galactic public last year, is planning to raise a total of $2 billion through initial public offerings for three new blank-check firms.

In September, Opendoor Labs Inc, the home-selling platform backed by SoftBank Group 9984.T, agreed to go public through a merger with another blank-check company backed by Palihapitiya in a deal worth $4.8 billion.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings is a partnership between the investment firms of Social Capital and Hedosophia, and was listed earlier this year.

A blank-check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company, uses capital raised through an initial public offering to buy a private company, usually within two years. The deal then takes the private company public.

Social Capital's shares rose more than 5% in premarket trade.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL IPOC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters