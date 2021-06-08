Clover Health soars 49% as 'meme stock' rally powers on

Updates share price, adds background

June 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV.O jumped 49% on Tuesday as it became the new center of attention for small-time individual traders on social media platforms who have sparked stunning rallies in heavily shorted U.S. stocks this year.

The so-called "meme stock" phenomenon, which began with video game retailer GameStop Corp GME.N in January and spread to cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N in May, has prompted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to say it was looking into signs of market manipulation.

Medicare-backed insurance seller Clover and electric-truck maker Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O are among the most shorted stocks across U.S. exchanges, with Clover being the target of short seller Hindenburg in February.

"The WallStreetBets forum (on Reddit) has identified (stocks with) over 30% short interests," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York.

Clover's backer, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya took the company public through a $3.7 billion reverse merger with his blank check firm in October 2020.

Clover's shares were last up 49% at $17.74 after earlier hitting a record high of $18.92.

The company's options have drawn a surge of bullish action in recent days with trading volume surging to 587,000 contracts on Monday, compared with an average daily volume of under 50,000 contracts for the month of May, Trade Alert data showed.

Call options speculating on the stock climbing all the way to $30 were among some of the most heavily traded contracts in recent days.

Clover's 30-day implied volatility, an options-based measure of how much traders' expect the stock to gyrate in the near term, was at 176%, up from 93% at the end of May, according to Trade Alert data.

Workhorse shares gained 10.0%, while AMC and GameStop rose 4.9% and 11.0%, respectively.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

