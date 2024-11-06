Clover Health options imply 13.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Clover Health (CLOV) is normal with calls leading puts 11:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.9%, or 61c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.1%.
