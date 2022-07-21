Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shareholders are up 7.6% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 70% in that period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

While the stock has risen 7.6% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Clover Health Investments made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Clover Health Investments grew its revenue by 188% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 70%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:CLOV Earnings and Revenue Growth July 21st 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Clover Health Investments stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Clover Health Investments shareholders are happy with the loss of 70% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 6.6%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Clover Health Investments you should know about.

Clover Health Investments is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

