Clover Health Investments, Corp. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 5

Clover Health will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Clover Health Investments, Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the market closes on August 5, 2025, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its performance. Interested parties can join the call by dialing specific numbers or access the webcast via Clover Health's Investor Relations website. Clover Health focuses on providing innovative healthcare solutions for seniors on Medicare through its software platform, Clover Assistant, which aims to enhance clinical decision-making and health outcomes. The company offers various Medicare Advantage plans and aims to improve patient care while reducing healthcare costs.

Potential Positives

Clover Health is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, which could indicate positive company performance and financial health.

A scheduled conference call following the earnings release will provide investors and stakeholders with direct insights from company management regarding business and financial performance.

The company's commitment to improving healthcare access for seniors, particularly through its Clover Assistant technology, positions it as a leader in healthcare technology and supports a strong corporate mission.

Data published by Clover Health demonstrating the effectiveness of its technology in improving health outcomes adds credibility and value to its services, potentially attracting more members and investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the financial results release lacks context or preliminary insights, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's current financial health.

The timing of theearnings callafter market close could lead to limited immediate market reaction and investor engagement compared to an earlier release.

There is no mention of any specific achievements or milestones in the quarter leading up to theearnings call potentially indicating a lack of progress or positive developments.

FAQ

When will Clover Health release its financial results for Q2 2025?

Clover Health will release its financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Q2 2025earnings conference call

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2025.

How can I access the Clover Healthearnings conference call

You can dial 800-245-3047 for U.S. callers or 203-518-9765 for international callers to access the conference call.

Where can I find more information about Clover Health?

More information can be found on Clover Health’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/.

What is Clover Health's primary business focus?

Clover Health focuses on providing technology-driven healthcare solutions and improving access to quality care for Medicare beneficiaries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CLOV Insider Trading Activity

$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLADENISE ARMBRISTER EDWARDS sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $722,000

BRADY PATRICK PRIEST (CEO of Home Care) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $276,000

KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500

JAMIE L. REYNOSO (CEO, Medicare Advantage) sold 20,450 shares for an estimated $58,487

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced that it will release its financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Company management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the company’s business and financial performance for the quarter.





Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast Details:







What: Clover Health’s Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call



What: Clover Health’s Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call



When: Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



When: Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 800-245-3047 (for U.S. callers) or 203-518-9765 (for callers outside the U.S.) and enter the conference ID: CLOVQ225



Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 800-245-3047 (for U.S. callers) or 203-518-9765 (for callers outside the U.S.) and enter the conference ID: CLOVQ225



Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Clover Health’s website at





https://investors.cloverhealth.com/





for 12 months









About Clover Health:







Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on





Medication Adherence





and





Congestive Heart Failure





, as well as the earlier identification and management of





Diabetes





and





Chronic Kidney Disease





.







Investor Relations:







Ryan Schmidt









investors@cloverhealth.com











Press Inquiries:











press@cloverhealth.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.