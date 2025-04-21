Clover Health Investments, Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2025

Clover Health announces participation in upcoming investor conferences, highlighting its commitment to improving Medicare healthcare access.

Quiver AI Summary

Clover Health Investments, Corp. announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, with CFO Peter Kuipers scheduled to present at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference on May 14, 2025, and at the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 28, 2025. Both events will feature webcasts available on Clover's investor relations website. Clover Health, a physician enablement technology company, aims to enhance access to quality healthcare for Medicare beneficiaries, especially seniors. The company's strategy utilizes its proprietary software, Clover Assistant, to improve health outcomes through better data management and support for chronic disease management. In addition to its Medicare Advantage plans, Clover extends its technology benefits through its subsidiary, Counterpart Health, contributing to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Potential Positives

Clover Health is participating in two prominent investor conferences, which enhances its visibility and engagement with the investment community.

The company demonstrates a commitment to innovative healthcare solutions through its technology platform, Clover Assistant, which aims to improve health outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries.

Clover Health's focus on enhancing access to high-quality healthcare for underserved seniors highlights its social responsibility and potential market differentiation.

The publication of data regarding the positive impacts of Clover Assistant on medication adherence and chronic disease management underscores the effectiveness of its technology and strengthens investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Participation in investor conferences may signal a need for increased investor engagement, potentially indicating challenges in fostering investor confidence.



The focus on enhancing patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs through technology comes with inherent risks and uncertainty in execution, which may not be fully addressed in the press release.



Despite the promotional aspects of the technology's impact, there is no mention of specific metrics or detailed performance results, which may raise concerns about the effectiveness and reliability of the claims made.

FAQ

When will Clover Health CEO Peter Kuipers be speaking at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference?

Peter Kuipers will present on May 14, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access Clover Health's conference presentations?

A live webcast and replay will be available on Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/.

What is Clover Health's mission?

Clover Health aims to improve access to quality healthcare for seniors on Medicare, focusing on affordability and high standards.

What technology does Clover Health use to improve healthcare outcomes?

Clover Health uses the Clover Assistant platform to aggregate patient data and enhance clinical decision-making for better health outcomes.

What types of Medicare plans does Clover Health offer?

Clover Health provides PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans, emphasizing a wide-network, high-choice PPO plan.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CLOV Insider Trading Activity

$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLADENISE ARMBRISTER EDWARDS sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $722,000

BRADY PATRICK PRIEST (CEO of Home Care) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $276,000

KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CLOV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLOV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CLOV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLOV forecast page.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:







CFO, Peter Kuipers, will present at the 2025 Bank of America Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at





https://investors.cloverhealth.com/





.



CFO, Peter Kuipers, will present at the 2025 Bank of America Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at .



CFO, Peter Kuipers, will participate in the 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.









About Clover Health:







Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on





Medication Adherence





, as well as the earlier identification and management of





Diabetes





and





Chronic Kidney Disease





.







Investor Relations:







Ryan Schmidt









investors@cloverhealth.com











Press Inquiries:











press@cloverhealth.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.