Clover Health Investments Corp - (CLOV) Price Target Increased by 7.81% to 1.47

The average one-year price target for Clover Health Investments Corp - (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been revised to 1.47 / share. This is an increase of 7.81% from the prior estimate of 1.36 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.80% from the latest reported closing price of 0.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clover Health Investments Corp -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLOV is 0.01%, an increase of 25.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 95,664K shares. The put/call ratio of CLOV is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 10,407K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,848K shares, representing an increase of 14.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 67.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,280K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,668K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,149K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 19.59% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 5,111K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,261K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 17.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,882K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,766K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 27.96% over the last quarter.

Clover Health Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of improving every life. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.

