Clover Health Investments, Corp. CFO Peter Kuipers to Present at Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

Clover Health's CFO will present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 12, 2025. Webcast available online.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Peter Kuipers, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, with a live webcast available on their investor relations website. Clover Health is a technology company focused on improving access to quality healthcare for Medicare recipients, particularly seniors, through its software platform, Clover Assistant. This platform helps in aggregating patient data to enhance clinical decision-making and health outcomes. The company offers Medicare Advantage plans, including wide-network PPO plans, and extends its data-driven technology through its subsidiary, Counterpart Health, to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs overall. Clover Health has published findings showing the positive impact of its technology on medication adherence and chronic disease management.

Potential Positives

Clover Health’s CFO, Peter Kuipers, will present at a notable investment conference, highlighting the company's visibility and engagement with investors.

The company's commitment to enhancing healthcare access for seniors is reinforced, showcasing a strong mission aligned with social responsibility.

The announcement of data demonstrating the impact of Clover's technology on various health metrics may build investor confidence in the company's effectiveness and potential market growth.

Clover's strategy to provide technology solutions to both members and healthcare providers positions it favorably in the competitive healthcare landscape.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the CFO's presentation may highlight a lack of clarity or detail in the company's financial strategy, suggesting potential concerns about financial transparency.



There are no announcements of significant partnerships, product launches, or other strategic developments, which could imply stagnant growth or innovation.



Given the focus on healthcare technology and outcomes, any shortcomings in financial performance or market share may raise questions about the effectiveness of the Clover Assistant platform or the company's market position.

FAQ

What is Clover Health's focus in the healthcare sector?

Clover Health focuses on enabling access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for seniors on Medicare.

When will Clover Health's CFO present at the Canaccord Genuity conference?

The CFO, Peter Kuipers, will present on August 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the presentation from Clover Health?

A live webcast and replay will be available on Clover Health's investor relations website.

What technology does Clover Health use to improve healthcare outcomes?

Clover Health utilizes its software platform, Clover Assistant, to enhance clinical decision-making and health outcomes.

What types of insurance plans does Clover Health offer?

Clover Health provides PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans with a focus on wide-network, high-choice options.

$CLOV Insider Trading Activity

$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLADENISE ARMBRISTER EDWARDS sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $722,000

BRADY PATRICK PRIEST (CEO of Home Care) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $276,000

KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500

JAMIE L. REYNOSO (CEO, Medicare Advantage) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,251 shares for an estimated $115,276.

$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLOV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLOV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Peter Kuipers, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at





https://investors.cloverhealth.com/





.







About Clover Health:







Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on





Medication Adherence





and





Congestive Heart Failure





, as well as the earlier identification and management of





Diabetes





and





Chronic Kidney Disease





.







Investor Relations:







Ryan Schmidt









investors@cloverhealth.com











Press Inquiries:











press@cloverhealth.com







