Clover Health Investments Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CLOV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.10, changing hands as high as $11.13 per share. Clover Health Investments Corp shares are currently trading up about 22.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLOV's low point in its 52 week range is $6.31 per share, with $28.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.80.

