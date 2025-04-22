Clover Health Investments, Corp. Board Member Lee A. Shapiro to Step Down After Four Years of Service

Lee A. Shapiro will not seek reelection to Clover Health's Board; Thomas L. Tran to succeed him.

Quiver AI Summary

Clover Health Investments, Corp. announced that Lee A. Shapiro, a member of its Board of Directors, will not seek reelection after serving for four years due to his new role as Chairman of the American Heart Association. Shapiro's term will conclude on June 10, 2025, coinciding with the company's Annual Shareholders' meeting. Clover Health's leadership expressed gratitude for Shapiro's contributions and leadership during his tenure, highlighting his impact on the company's mission. Following Shapiro's departure, Thomas L. Tran will assume the roles of Chairman of both the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, pledging to uphold standards of financial integrity and stakeholder interests. Clover Health, a technology-driven physician enablement company, focuses on improving healthcare access for Medicare recipients and enhancing patient outcomes through its innovative software platform.

Potential Positives

Lee A. Shapiro is stepping down from the Board of Directors to take on the Chairmanship of the American Heart Association, indicating his continued influence and commitment to healthcare.

Thomas L. Tran will assume leadership roles on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, suggesting a smooth leadership transition with a focus on financial integrity and accountability.

Executives from Clover Health expressed gratitude for Shapiro's contributions, highlighting the company's strong leadership culture and commitment to stakeholder interests.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of Lee A. Shapiro not seeking reelection may raise concerns about leadership stability and the potential impact on the company's governance and strategic direction.

Shapiro was serving as Chairman of both the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, indicating a potential gap in oversight and leadership in these critical areas following his departure.

FAQ

Who is Lee A. Shapiro?

Lee A. Shapiro is a member of Clover Health’s Board of Directors who has served for four years.

Why is Lee A. Shapiro leaving the Board?

He is stepping down to assume the Chairmanship of the American Heart Association.

When is Lee A. Shapiro's last day at Clover Health?

His last day is June 10, 2025, following the Annual Shareholders’ meeting.

Who will succeed Lee A. Shapiro?

Thomas L. Tran will succeed him as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

What is Clover Health’s mission?

Clover Health aims to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare to everyone on Medicare, focusing on improving health outcomes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CLOV Insider Trading Activity

$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLADENISE ARMBRISTER EDWARDS sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $722,000

BRADY PATRICK PRIEST (CEO of Home Care) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $276,000

KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CLOV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLOV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CLOV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLOV forecast page.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced that after four years of distinguished service, Lee A. Shapiro, a member of Clover Health’s Board of Directors, has notified the Company of his intention not to stand for reelection to the Board of Directors in light of new responsibilities related to his assumption of the Chairmanship of the American Heart Association in the coming weeks. Mr. Shapiro will fulfill the remainder of his term as a member of the Board of Directors, ending his service as of June 10, 2025, the date of the Company’s 2025 Annual Shareholders’ meeting.





“It has been a privilege to serve on the Clover Health Board of Directors for the prior four years,” said Lee A. Shapiro. “I am very proud of what I have been able to contribute in my role on the Board, as well as what the Company has accomplished in that same time span. I wish Clover continued and even greater success in the future.”





“We are grateful for Lee’s dedicated service and leadership on Clover’s Board of Directors,” said Andrew Toy, CEO of Clover Health. “Throughout his tenure on the Board, Lee has provided invaluable insight to advance the Clover mission. We thank him for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”





“Lee Shapiro has been an incredible partner to Clover, bringing a mix of discipline, heart, and experience that’s hard to replicate. His belief in our mission and his leadership on the Board have helped us navigate critical chapters of our journey,” said Vivek Garipalli, Executive Chairperson and founder of Clover Health. “We’re deeply grateful for his service and wish him every success in this next chapter. I’m also thrilled to see Tom Tran step into this expanded role—he brings deep expertise and judgment, and we’re lucky to have him help guide Clover moving forward.”





Mr. Shapiro serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Effective June 10, 2025, Thomas L. Tran, a current member of the Audit Committee, will be appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee and as a member and Chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.





"I am honored to take on the role of Chairman for both the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee,” said Thomas L. Tran, Clover Health Board Member. “Building upon Lee's strong leadership, I am committed to upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency at Clover. I look forward to continuing to foster an environment of rigorous oversight, accountability, and ensuring that we serve the best interests of our stakeholders."







About Clover Health:







Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on





Medication Adherence





, as well as the earlier identification and management of





Diabetes





and





Chronic Kidney Disease





.







Investor Relations:







Ryan Schmidt









investors@cloverhealth.com











Press Inquiries:











press@cloverhealth.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.