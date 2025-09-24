Is Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 972 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLOV's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CLOV has returned about 3.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2%. This means that Clover Health Investments, Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 72.5%.

The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 12.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Clover Health Investments, Corp. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.2% so far this year, so CLOV is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ANI Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 483-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved +3.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Clover Health Investments, Corp. and ANI Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

