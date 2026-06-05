A Clover Health Insider Sold Over 220,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Conrad Wai sold 220,426 shares for a transaction value of ~$879,000, based on the $3.99 per share price reported for May 28, 2026.

All shares sold were held in a family trust, with no change to direct ownership.

Post-sale, Wai retains 1,169,914 shares directly and 1,390,056 shares indirectly.

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On May 28, 2026, Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health, a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), reported the sale of 220,426 shares of Clover Health stock in an indirect open-market transaction, with total proceeds of approximately $879,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 220,426 Transaction value $879,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,169,914 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,390,056 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.89 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($3.99); post-transaction value based on May 28, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How did this transaction impact Wai’s ownership in Clover Health Investments?

Following the sale, he continues to own 2,559,970 shares of Class A Common Stock across direct and indirect accounts.

Following the sale, he continues to own 2,559,970 shares of Class A Common Stock across direct and indirect accounts. What was the structure of the sale regarding direct versus indirect holdings?

All shares sold in this transaction were held indirectly via a family trust, leaving direct ownership levels unchanged.

All shares sold in this transaction were held indirectly via a family trust, leaving direct ownership levels unchanged. How does this sale compare with Wai’s historical trading activity?

Wai has executed only three open-market sales since June 2025, with this transaction closely matching the prior sell event in July 2025, suggesting cadence is limited primarily by reduced remaining share capacity.

Wai has executed only three open-market sales since June 2025, with this transaction closely matching the prior sell event in July 2025, suggesting cadence is limited primarily by reduced remaining share capacity. What is the context around valuation and timing of the sale?

The shares were sold at around $3.99 per share, a price between the May 28, 2026 open ($3.64) and close ($4.18), following a 23.66% one-year total return in the stock as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.21 billion Net income (TTM) ($56.94 million) Price (as of market close 5/28/26) $4.18 1-year price change 23.66%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 28, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Clover Health offers Medicare Advantage insurance plans and the Clover Assistant software platform, which supports healthcare providers and members.

It generates revenue primarily from insurance premiums paid by Medicare, with additional income from non-insurance business segments.

The company targets Medicare-eligible individuals in the United States, focusing on seniors seeking comprehensive healthcare coverage and value-added services.

Clover Health Investments is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 28 sale of Clover Health Investments stock by Conrad Wai, CEO of the company’s Counterpart Health subsidiary, which houses its technology platform, is not a cause for investor concern. Wai’s transaction was pre-arranged as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in March of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

Moreover, Wai retained over one million shares indirectly via a trust and another 1.2 million shares held directly. This is a substantial equity stake, indicating he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Wai’s sale came at a time when Cover stock was soaring. Shares hit a 52-week high of $4.23 on the day of Wai’s transaction. The company reported strong first quarter results. Revenue rose 62% year over year to $749.2 million thanks to impressive Medicare Advantage membership growth of 51% year over year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.