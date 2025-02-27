CLOVER HEALTH Earnings Results: $CLOV Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLOVER HEALTH ($CLOV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.07 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $336,960,000, missing estimates of $390,197,328 by $-53,237,328.
CLOVER HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of CLOVER HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,360,902 shares (+167.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,436,841
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,949,126 shares (+70.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,139,746
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,789,947 shares (+357.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,638,333
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 1,462,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,607,057
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,413,300 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,451,895
- GMT CAPITAL CORP removed 1,305,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,111,380
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,221,612 shares (+5071.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,848,077
