A Clover Health Director Sold Over 67,000 Company Shares. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Director Carladenise Edwards sold 67,160 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$230,000 on May 18, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $3.42 per share.

This sale represented 19% of her direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership from 352,592 to 285,432 shares.

No indirect holdings or derivative activity was involved; the transaction comprised only directly-held Common Stock.

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On May 18, 2026, Board of Directors member Dr. Carladenise Armbrister Edwards reported a direct sale of 67,160 shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in an open-market transaction, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 67,160 Transaction value ~$230,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 285,432 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$968,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($3.42); post-transaction value based on May 18, 2026 closing price.

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Edwards' historical trading activity?

This is Edwards' second direct sale in the past two years, with the previous transaction in March 2025 involving 200,000 shares; the latest sale of 67,160 shares is smaller in scale, reflecting reduced available holdings.

This is Edwards' second direct sale in the past two years, with the previous transaction in March 2025 involving 200,000 shares; the latest sale of 67,160 shares is smaller in scale, reflecting reduced available holdings. What portion of Edwards' position was affected by this sale?

The transaction reduced Edwards' direct holdings by 19.05%, from 352,592 to 285,432 shares.

The transaction reduced Edwards' direct holdings by 19.05%, from 352,592 to 285,432 shares. Was this sale influenced by recent market performance or valuation?

The sale price of around $3.42 per share was modestly below the market close price during a period when the stock’s one-year total return was 8.23%, indicating the transaction occurred amid muted performance and may reflect routine portfolio management.

The sale price of around $3.42 per share was modestly below the market close price during a period when the stock’s one-year total return was 8.23%, indicating the transaction occurred amid muted performance and may reflect routine portfolio management. What is the remaining ownership profile for Edwards after the transaction?

Following this sale, Edwards continues to hold 285,432 shares of Common Stock directly, with no indirect or derivative securities reported, representing a continuing material stake in Clover Health Investments.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.21 billion Net income (TTM) ($56.94 million) Employees 570 1-year price change 8.23%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Clover Health offers Medicare Advantage insurance plans and operates the Clover Assistant software platform, which supports healthcare providers in delivering care to Medicare-eligible individuals.

It generates revenue primarily through insurance premiums, leveraging technology to improve care coordination and reduce medical costs.

The company targets Medicare-eligible consumers in the United States, focusing on seniors and individuals seeking comprehensive healthcare coverage.

Clover Health Investments is a healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans, supported by proprietary technology aimed at enhancing clinical outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company's strategy centers on integrating advanced analytics and provider support tools to differentiate its offerings within the competitive Medicare market. With a focus on technology-driven cost management and customer engagement, Clover Health Investments seeks to expand its presence among Medicare-eligible populations.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 18 sale of Clover Health stock by Dr. Carladenise Armbrister Edwards came at a time when the share price was up thanks to an excellent first-quarter earnings report. Since then, the stock has skyrocketed, reaching a 52-week high of $5.49 on June 26 due to its victory in a court case that mandated Medicare upgrade Clover’s rating in the government program, which can unlock additional revenue.

Edwards' disposition is understandable given the stock was well above April’s 52-week low of $1.58, and as of June 26, she has not sold more shares despite the soaring price. Combined with her post-transaction holdings of more than 285,000 directly-held shares, this suggests she is not rushing to dispose of her equity stake, a sign that she has confidence the stock could rise higher.

Clover Health’s business is doing well. Its Q1 revenue rose 62% year over year to $749.2 million as Medicare Advantage memberships increased 51% year over year. The massive sales growth helped the company swing from a net loss of $1.3 million in Q1 of 2025 to net income of $27.3 million this year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.