Clover Health CFO Scott Leffler To Leave; Backs FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Physician enablement company, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), Thursday said that its Chief Financial Officer Scott Leffler will quit on January 26, 2024, to pursue other opportunities. Also, it reiterated guidance for fiscal year 2023, which was earlier updated on November 6.

The company said that it has initiated search for the next CFO candidate.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects insurance revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion, whereas it sees adjusted EBITDA in the range of $55 million to $80 million.

In pre-market activity, Clover Health's stock is falling 1.02%, to $0.97 on the Nasdaq.

