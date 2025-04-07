Clover Health Appoints Shelly Gupta As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Monday announced the appointment of Shelly Gupta as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Gupta will oversee Clover's innovative clinical operations, quality initiatives, pharmacy operations, and precision-based chronic disease management programs, directly focusing on patient choice, provider autonomy, and delivering transparent, value-driven healthcare.

Dr. Gupta brings extensive healthcare experience to Clover as a trained family practice physician with over a decade of experience in Medicare Advantage leadership and a proven record of enhancing clinical outcomes for senior populations.

Prior to joining Clover Health, Dr. Gupta held various CMO leadership roles at Humana where he successfully led regional MA plans and the launch of the Humana Healthy Horizons Medicaid plan.

"I'm thrilled to join Clover Health, which stands apart in Medicare Advantage through its commitment to physician independence and its innovative use of clinical data to empower personalized care decisions with Clover Assistant," said Dr. Gupta. "Now more than ever, it's critical to reduce bureaucratic barriers and enhance patient-provider relationships. Clover's dedication to utilizing innovative Clover Assistant technology to enhance care delivery perfectly aligns with these goals, and deeply resonates with my own values. I look forward to working with the team to continually demonstrate how open networks and precise clinical insights directly benefit seniors, physicians, and the overall healthcare system."

