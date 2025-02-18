Clover Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Clover Health will announce Q4 and full year 2024 results on February 27, 2025, with a conference call at 5 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Clover Health Investments, Corp. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on February 27, 2025. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Interested parties can join the call via a dedicated telephone line or through a webcast available on Clover Health's Investor Relations website. Clover Health focuses on providing access to quality healthcare for Medicare recipients through its technology platform, Clover Assistant, which aids in clinical decision-making and chronic disease management. The company offers Medicare Advantage plans and aims to improve healthcare outcomes and reduce costs by leveraging its data-driven solutions.

Potential Positives

Clover Health will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, providing transparent and timely information to investors.

The company is hosting a conference call for stakeholders, indicating a commitment to effective communication and engagement with investors.

Clover Health's strategy includes leveraging technology to improve healthcare access and outcomes for seniors, which aligns with current trends in the healthcare industry.

The announcement includes their focus on data-driven technology, which has been shown to positively impact health management, suggesting a competitive advantage in the Medicare space.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose any specific financial figures or guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's current performance.

There is a lack of information regarding any significant business challenges or strategic shifts that could affect future growth, leaving stakeholders without a clear understanding of the company’s direction.

The choice to only summarize previous digital and technological impacts, without providing new insights or initiatives, may suggest a stagnation in innovation or responsiveness to market needs.

FAQ

When will Clover Health announce its financial results?

Clover Health will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025.

What is the time of the Clover Healthearnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 27, 2025.

How can I access the Clover Health conference call?

To access the call, dial 800-274-8461 (U.S.) or 203-518-9814 (international) using conference ID: CLOVQ424.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

The webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Clover Health’s website for 12 months.

What services does Clover Health provide?

Clover Health offers Medicare Advantage plans and uses technology to improve healthcare access and outcomes for seniors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover Health”), today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 27, 2025, to discuss Clover Health’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 business and financial results.





Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast Details:







What: Clover Health’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call



What: Clover Health’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call



When: Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



When: Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 800-274-8461 (for U.S. callers) or 203-518-9814 (for callers outside the U.S.) and enter the conference ID: CLOVQ424



Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 800-274-8461 (for U.S. callers) or 203-518-9814 (for callers outside the U.S.) and enter the conference ID: CLOVQ424



Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Clover Health’s website at





https://investors.cloverhealth.com/





for 12 months









About Clover Health:







Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on





Medication Adherence





, as well as the earlier identification and management of





Diabetes





and





Chronic Kidney Disease





.







Press Contact:







Andrew Still-Baxter









press@cloverhealth.com











Investor Relations Contact:







Ryan Schmidt









investors@cloverhealth.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.