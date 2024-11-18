Clover Corporation’s Strategic Moves Boost Performance

Clover Corporation Limited (AU:CLV) has released an update.
Clover Corporation Limited navigated a challenging year with a strategic focus on cost management and supply chain diversification, leading to improved performance in the final quarter of FY24. The company launched a state-of-the-art fish oil extraction facility in Ecuador and unveiled a new Innovation & Development Committee to bolster its R&D efforts. Clover’s recent advancements include a powdered Choline product and ongoing plans for market expansion, signaling a promising future for the company.
