Clover Corporation’s Director Increases Shareholding

November 21, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Clover Corporation Limited (AU:CLV) has released an update.

Clover Corporation Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of its director, Peter Davey. As of November 22, 2024, Davey has increased his direct holdings to 620,316 ordinary shares and 1,087,267 performance rights. This move, involving the purchase of shares on the market, reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment portfolio.

