Clover Corporation’s Director Increases Shareholding

Clover Corporation Limited (AU:CLV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Clover Corporation Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of its director, Peter Davey. As of November 22, 2024, Davey has increased his direct holdings to 620,316 ordinary shares and 1,087,267 performance rights. This move, involving the purchase of shares on the market, reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment portfolio.

For further insights into AU:CLV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.