Clover Corporation Issues New Performance Rights

Clover Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 1,541,362 new unquoted FY25 Performance Rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move highlights Clover Corporation’s efforts to motivate and retain its workforce through equity-based incentives.

