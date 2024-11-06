Clover Corporation Director Increases Shareholding

Clover Corporation Limited (AU:CLV) has released an update.

Clover Corporation Limited’s Director, Dr. Simon Green, has increased his direct interest in the company by acquiring 20,000 ordinary shares on the market, bringing his total holdings to 56,234 shares. This move, valued at $10,898, suggests confidence in the company’s future performance, potentially attracting attention from investors interested in the director’s trading activities.

