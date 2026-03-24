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Clover Biopharmaceuticals Reports Positive U.S. Phase I Data On RSV Re-Vaccination In Older Adults

March 24, 2026 — 09:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (2197.HK) announced new Phase I clinical trial results from the U.S. evaluating re-vaccination with its RSV PreF vaccine candidate (SCB-1019) compared head-to-head with GSK's AREXVY in older adults. The study enrolled participants aged 60-85 who had previously received AREXVY at least two seasons prior.

The updated analysis, now including 62 participants, showed that heterologous re-vaccination with SCB-1019 induced approximately 60-80% higher RSV neutralizing antibody levels compared to homologous re-vaccination with AREXVY. Exploratory cross-trial comparisons further indicated that SCB-1019 restored antibody levels to about 120-135% of the peak observed after an initial AREXVY dose, while AREXVY re-vaccination restored only about 75%.

Importantly, AREXVY re-vaccination also triggered a significant increase in off-target antibodies against the T4-foldon trimerization tag, a response not observed with SCB-1019.

Given that more than 40% of U.S. adults aged 60 and older have already received a protein-based RSV vaccine, Clover's findings highlight the potential of its RSV+hMPV±PIV3 combination vaccine candidates to restore waning RSV protection and broaden coverage against related respiratory viruses such as hMPV and PIV3.

Enrollment in Clover's ongoing Phase II trial for these combination vaccines began in January 2026 and remains underway.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals closed at HK$2.29, marking a gain of HK$0.08 or 3.62%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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