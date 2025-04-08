$CLOV stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLOV stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,645,059 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CLOV:
$CLOV Insider Trading Activity
$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARLADENISE ARMBRISTER EDWARDS sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $722,000
- BRADY PATRICK PRIEST (CEO of Home Care) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $276,000
- KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500
$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,360,902 shares (+167.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,436,841
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,949,126 shares (+70.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,139,746
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,789,947 shares (+357.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,638,333
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 1,462,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,607,057
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,413,300 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,451,895
- GMT CAPITAL CORP removed 1,305,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,111,380
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,221,612 shares (+5071.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,848,077
$CLOV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLOV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024
