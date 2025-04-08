$CLOV stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLOV stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,645,059 of trading volume.

$CLOV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CLOV:

$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLADENISE ARMBRISTER EDWARDS sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $722,000

BRADY PATRICK PRIEST (CEO of Home Care) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $276,000

KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500

$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLOV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLOV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

