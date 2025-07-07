$CLOV stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLOV stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,509,613 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CLOV (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CLOV stock page):
$CLOV Insider Trading Activity
$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARLADENISE ARMBRISTER EDWARDS sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $722,000
- BRADY PATRICK PRIEST (CEO of Home Care) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $276,000
- KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500
- JAMIE L. REYNOSO (CEO, Medicare Advantage) sold 20,450 shares for an estimated $58,487
$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,558,305 shares (+365.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,364,314
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 994,904 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,571,705
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 979,733 shares (+344.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,517,241
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 822,712 shares (+90.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,953,536
- 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC added 817,905 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,936,278
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 805,762 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,892,685
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 796,014 shares (+149.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,857,690
