$CLOV stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLOV stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,509,613 of trading volume.

$CLOV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CLOV (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CLOV stock page ):

$CLOV insiders have traded $CLOV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLADENISE ARMBRISTER EDWARDS sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $722,000

BRADY PATRICK PRIEST (CEO of Home Care) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $276,000

KAREN SOARES (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 52,500 shares for an estimated $199,500

JAMIE L. REYNOSO (CEO, Medicare Advantage) sold 20,450 shares for an estimated $58,487

$CLOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $CLOV stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

