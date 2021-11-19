CLOV Stock: The Chamath Palihapitiya Tweet Giving Clover Health a Lift Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is getting a boost on Friday thanks to a couple of Tweets from Chamath Palihapitiya.

Palihapitiya is the CEO of Social Capital, chairman of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), and owns the Golden State Warriors. To go along with that, he currently has more than 1.5 million followers on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

In a Tweet after markets closed yesterday, Palihapitiya said he is selling 15% of his stake in SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to fund other investment opportunities. That includes new investments in Mitra Chem, Spectral, and Syndica.

To go along with that, Palihapitiya also notes that he plans to increase his stake in CLOV stock. The Social Capital CEO says he intends to do this through the company’s primary offering. Palihapitiya says he plans to provide additional thoughts on these actions over time.

You can check out the Chamath Palihapitiya boosting CLOV stock today below.

1/ Many of us are trying to make sense of what’s happening in the markets these days. Here are some observations and moves we’ve recently made to continue our work: pic.twitter.com/Z4yA7sS3N6

— Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) November 18, 2021

We’re seeing a decent amount of trading activity from CLOV stock following these Tweets. As of this writing, some 6 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quite the jump only an hour into trading today. Even if it’s still below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 20.9 million shares.

CLOV stock is up 2.8% as of Friday morning but is down 63.2% since the start of the year.

