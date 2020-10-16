Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 19, 2020

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that GLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.85, the dividend yield is 10.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLO was $9.85, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.17 and a 95.44% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

