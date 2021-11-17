Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.109 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that GLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.81, the dividend yield is 10.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLO was $12.81, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.17 and a 30.58% increase over the 52 week low of $9.81.

GLO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the glo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GLO as a top-10 holding:

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (EDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EDOG with an decrease of -0.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GLO at 2.48%.

