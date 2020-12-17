Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that GLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.15, the dividend yield is 9.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLO was $11.15, representing a 0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.07 and a 121.23% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

