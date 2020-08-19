Dividends
GLO

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.7, the dividend yield is 11.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLO was $9.7, representing a -4.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.17 and a 92.46% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLO

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular