Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.7, the dividend yield is 11.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLO was $9.7, representing a -4.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.17 and a 92.46% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

