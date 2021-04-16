Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 19, 2021

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.109 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.94, the dividend yield is 10.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLO was $12.94, representing a -0.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.04 and a 73.69% increase over the 52 week low of $7.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.