Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.58 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.09%, the lowest has been 8.93%, and the highest has been 22.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.81 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clough Global Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 27.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLO is 0.12%, an increase of 898.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.02% to 7,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

180 Wealth Advisors holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 96K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 52.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 92.06% over the last quarter.

RYMSX - Guggenheim Multi-Hedge Strategies Fund Class P holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 29.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 65.49% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 25K shares.

Stephens holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 96.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 55.37% over the last quarter.

