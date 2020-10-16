Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 19, 2020

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that GLQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.11, the dividend yield is 10.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLQ was $12.11, representing a -6.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.99 and a 106.3% increase over the 52 week low of $5.87.

