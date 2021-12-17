Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.134 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that GLQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.58, the dividend yield is 11.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLQ was $13.58, representing a -16.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.31 and a 1.04% increase over the 52 week low of $13.44.

GLQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the glq Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

