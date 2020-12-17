Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that GLQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.71, the dividend yield is 9.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLQ was $13.71, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.84 and a 133.49% increase over the 52 week low of $5.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

