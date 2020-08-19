Dividends
GLQ

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GLQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.82, the dividend yield is 11.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLQ was $11.82, representing a -9.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.99 and a 101.36% increase over the 52 week low of $5.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLQ

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular