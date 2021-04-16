Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 19, 2021

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.134 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GLQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.93, the dividend yield is 10.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLQ was $15.93, representing a -2.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.31 and a 71.47% increase over the 52 week low of $9.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

