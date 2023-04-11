Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.95%, the lowest has been 9.82%, and the highest has been 22.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.15 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clough Global Equity Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLQ is 0.15%, an increase of 472.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.23% to 4,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Morgan Stanley holds 1,980K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing a decrease of 49.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLQ by 51.57% over the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 2K shares.

Raymond James Trust N.a. holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLQ by 64.71% over the last quarter.

