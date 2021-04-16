Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 19, 2021

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GLV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.08, the dividend yield is 9.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLV was $12.08, representing a -2.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.41 and a 55.47% increase over the 52 week low of $7.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLV Dividend History page.

