Clough Global Allocation Fund (GLV) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Clough Global Allocation Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.14%, the lowest has been 9.69%, and the highest has been 17.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.61 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clough Global Allocation Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLV is 0.02%, a decrease of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 1,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 60K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLV by 99.91% over the last quarter.

CoreCap Advisors holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

