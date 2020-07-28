Cloudy With A Chance of Data: Inside the Nasdaq Team with Linh Nguyen

This year, we are doing Nasdaq’s annual internship program a little differently. As we navigate the novel COVID-19 pandemic, we have turned circumstance into a learning opportuniy for interns joining us this year to participate in meaningful and long-term projects. Through the Nasdaq Futures Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week virtual internship program.

From Stockholm to the U.S., meet few of the bright minds joining us digitally from all around the world. They are playing integral, hands-on roles to help Nasdaq Rewrite Tomorrow.

We recently spoke with Linh Nguyen interning on Nasdaq’s Cloud Data Service team and a rising senior in Computer Science and Mathematics at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Tell us a little bit more about your role at Nasdaq.

I’m a Software Engineering Intern in team Nasdaq Cloud Data Service. My intern team is Cloudy with a chance of Data (we interns love the book and the movie). This summer, we’re working on developing a Websocket that could output the market data feed from Apache Kafka to clients. We will have a simple web page with some charts to demo our Websocket.

Why were you eager to do an internship at Nasdaq?

I’m excited about the internship at Nasdaq because I’m very interested in fintech. Previously, I have not been exposed to the fintech businesses and this year, I have an opportunity to work at one of the biggest companies in the industry. I’m excited to work with teammates who are also student interns. It’s a great learning opportunity to work with other students, to learn their skills and make good friends. And last but not least, I’m excited about meeting with people who have been working at Nasdaq and to learn from them.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve learned about working here and on your team?

The most interesting thing I learned about Nasdaq is probably the scale of their businesses and their innovative approaches. I have been fortunate to talk to a lot of different teams at Nasdaq, like Market Surveillance, Data Science, as well as index business and technologies. I was surprised to learn about the innovative projects that the teams were working on in order to improve Nasdaq performance and customer service. On my team, I’m happy to learn that everyone is very supportive.

Tell us about the most exciting project you’ve worked on so far.

The most exciting project is the one that we’re working on right now, which is making a Websocket. I think it was exciting because at the beginning of the internship, we knew absolutely nothing about cloud technologies like Kubenetes, Kafka and AWS. It took us more than a week to learn about the underlying architecture of these technologies so that we were comfortable enough to work with them. Also another thing that was exciting was finding the elements from open source that could accommodate the production quality of the Websocket we want to deliver. There are many resources on how to make a Websocket alone, but in order to connect that with Nasdaq Market Data Feed, we had to research every bit and piece and put them back together to create the architecture of our Websocket. We learned so much from this project, and the learning curve is still great.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of your time here?

At the end of the internship, me and my team hope to have a working Websocket that can output the market data to the clients. For a more personal goal, I hope to learn about the technologies that are being developed at Nasdaq and how they’re going change fintech. At the same time, I want to explore my interests and have a clearer look of what I want to focus on when working full-time.

Your advice for interns next year:

My advice for the interns next year would be: