Cloudified Holdings Sees Major Shift in Shareholder Voting Rights

Falanx Group Ltd (GB:CHL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jonathan David Selby Cranston has reduced his voting rights in Cloudified Holdings Limited from 7.6% to 2.69%, marking a significant change in his stake in the non-UK issuer. This adjustment, which was officially noted on November 20, 2024, reflects a substantial shift in the shareholder dynamics of the company.

For further insights into GB:CHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.