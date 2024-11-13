News & Insights

Cloudified Holdings Secures Shareholder Approval for New Shares

November 13, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Falanx Group Ltd (GB:CHL) has released an update.

Cloudified Holdings Limited has successfully passed resolutions at its General Meeting to approve the subscription of over 9.6 million new ordinary shares at 5.20 pence each. This move, overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position as it continues to navigate the AIM market. The approval reflects strong investor confidence in Cloudified’s strategic direction.

