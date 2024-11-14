Cloudified Holdings Boosts Board and Share Capital

Falanx Group Ltd (GB:CHL) has released an update.

Cloudified Holdings Limited has appointed Othman Shoukat Majid and Richard Collett as new directors, enhancing its board with rich experience in corporate finance and strategic advisory. The company also completed a significant subscription of over 9.6 million shares, dramatically increasing its share capital. These moves are poised to strengthen Cloudified’s position in the market, attracting attention from investors and stakeholders.

