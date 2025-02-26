Cloudflare's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cloudflare.

Looking at options history for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $178,423 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $1,569,707.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $175.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cloudflare's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cloudflare's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.7 $13.25 $13.62 $175.00 $1.3M 445 1.0K NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $4.45 $3.55 $3.76 $144.00 $66.2K 130 4 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $23.1 $22.85 $22.85 $145.00 $63.9K 153 30 NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $65.65 $64.05 $65.0 $90.00 $52.0K 360 9 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $4.95 $4.75 $4.95 $143.00 $45.0K 6 91

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cloudflare, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,549,584, the price of NET is up 1.52% at $145.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days. Expert Opinions on Cloudflare

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $160.4.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Baird lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $140. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $183. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, maintaining a target price of $149. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cloudflare with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

