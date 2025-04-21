Cloudflare's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NET usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Cloudflare. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $71,452, and 7 are calls, amounting to $1,092,617.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $47.5 and $120.0 for Cloudflare, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale trades within a strike price range from $47.5 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $9.6 $9.4 $9.6 $100.00 $559.7K 14 872 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $9.6 $9.6 $9.6 $100.00 $282.6K 14 289 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.65 $15.35 $15.35 $120.00 $82.8K 1.0K 54 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.8 $21.6 $21.6 $105.00 $64.8K 1.1K 35 NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $61.6 $58.8 $59.95 $47.50 $47.9K 28 8

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cloudflare, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 705,451, the price of NET is down -2.37% at $105.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $138.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $112. * An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $144.

Latest Ratings for NET

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Buy

