Cloudflare's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cloudflare. Our analysis of options history for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $1,826,579, and 5 were calls, valued at $874,870.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $85.0 for Cloudflare during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cloudflare's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cloudflare's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $85.0, over the past month.

Cloudflare Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.85 $2.6 $2.61 $60.00 $1.3M 15 5.0K NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $9.5 $9.35 $9.35 $75.00 $465.6K 1.0K 501 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.4 $70.00 $367.8K 130 500 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.45 $6.3 $6.3 $85.00 $252.0K 1.1K 401 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.15 $6.1 $6.15 $80.00 $153.7K 725 430

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cloudflare, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Cloudflare Trading volume stands at 954,637, with NET's price down by -1.15%, positioned at $81.42. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Cloudflare

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $91.8.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $99. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $83. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $85. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135. An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Sell rating on Cloudflare, maintaining a target price of $57.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

