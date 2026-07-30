Cloudflare's CFO Sold Nearly 13,000 Company Shares for $3.6 Million. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Key Points

The disposition of 12,943 shares realized an estimated ~$3.6 million in proceeds at a weighted average price of $278.02 per share.

The transaction reduced the insider's total equity position, including direct and indirect holdings, by 6%.

The activity involved a direct disposal of 12,943 shares while maintaining 92,337 shares indirectly through the 2026 Seifert Grantor Retained Annuity Trust.

10 stocks we like better than Cloudflare ›

Thomas J. Seifert, Chief Financial Officer, reported a sale of 12,943 shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) on July 15, 2026, and July 17, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $3.6 million Shares sold 12,943 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~114,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 92,337 Post-transaction value $57.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($278.02); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($277.66).

Key questions

What was the nature of this transaction?

The activity involved the exercise of 10,000 options that were immediately converted to shares and sold on the open market, while another 2,943 directly-held shares were withheld by the company to satisfy tax obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs).

The activity involved the exercise of 10,000 options that were immediately converted to shares and sold on the open market, while another 2,943 directly-held shares were withheld by the company to satisfy tax obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs). How significant is the CFO's remaining equity exposure?

Thomas J. Seifert retains a substantial position of ~206,000 shares, representing an approximately 0.0581% ownership stake in the company. Furthermore, the insider holds 308,300 derivative securities through direct holdings and various entities, including Center Court Partners Ltd. and three separate Center Court 2020 trusts.

Thomas J. Seifert retains a substantial position of ~206,000 shares, representing an approximately 0.0581% ownership stake in the company. Furthermore, the insider holds 308,300 derivative securities through direct holdings and various entities, including Center Court Partners Ltd. and three separate Center Court 2020 trusts. How does the transaction price compare to recent performance?

The sales were executed at a weighted average price of $278.02, while the stock was valued at $272.46 as of the July 16, 2026 market close. The company has delivered a 45% total return over the 12-month period ending on the transaction date.

The sales were executed at a weighted average price of $278.02, while the stock was valued at $272.46 as of the July 16, 2026 market close. The company has delivered a 45% total return over the 12-month period ending on the transaction date. Does this sale reflect a discretionary change in sentiment?

The disposition appears to be a structured liquidity event rather than a discretionary market call, as it was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on November 20, 2025. Such plans are established to allow insiders to diversify holdings at predetermined intervals.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $272.46 Market Capitalization $96.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.3 billion Net Income (TTM) -$86.7 million

Company Snapshot

Cloudflare delivers a comprehensive cloud security platform that protects digital environments across public and private clouds, on-premises infrastructure, SaaS applications, and IoT devices, generating revenue through subscription-based security services and platform access.

The company operates a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, providing cloud-native security solutions including cloud firewalls, bot mitigation, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, and IoT security tools on a recurring subscription basis.

Cloudflare serves a diverse customer base ranging from enterprises and mid-market organizations to small businesses and developers, targeting organizations seeking integrated cloud security infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Cloudflare is a global leader in cloud security infrastructure with a $96.7 billion market cap and 5,156 employees headquartered in San Francisco. The company has achieved TTM revenue of $2.3 billion while maintaining a strategic focus on expanding its integrated security platform across enterprise and mid-market segments.

Cloudflare's competitive advantage derives from its globally distributed network architecture and comprehensive security suite that addresses the evolving threat landscape in cloud-native computing environments.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 15 and July 17 sale of Cloudflare stock by CFO Thomas Seifert does not appear to be a cause for investor concern, since these were non-discretionary transactions. The July 15 sale was for tax withholding purposes in connection with the vesting of RSUs. The July 17 disposition was part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Such plans allow insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information. Also, Seifert’s post-sale equity stake in Cloudflare is substantial, considering his more than 200,000 shares held directly and indirectly through an annuity trust, and over 300,000 derivative securities in various other trusts. This ensures his continued alignment with shareholder interests.

Cloudflare stock has gone on an incredible run, reaching a 52-week high of $291 on July 15, and for good reason. The company posted a strong 34% year-over-year increase in revenue to $639.8 million in the first quarter. Its business is poised for continued growth due to the rise in bots produced by artificial intelligence. The bots comprise 57% of all internet activity, eclipsing humans for the first time. Consequently, Cloudflare’s services are more in demand than ever to halt these bots.

Should you buy stock in Cloudflare right now?

Before you buy stock in Cloudflare, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cloudflare wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,081!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,166,221!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 30, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Cloudflare. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.