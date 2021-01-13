Cryptocurrencies

Cloudflare Unveils Gateway to Distributed Web With ENS, IPFS Integration

William Foxley CoinDesk
Internet hosting giant Cloudflare has unveiled a direct gateway to support the distributed web.

According to a Wednesday blog post, Cloudflare will be able to connect to domains hosted on the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and the Interplanetary File System (IPFS) by a new indexing service.

“At Cloudflare Research, we have been exploring alternative ways to resolve queries to responses that align with these attributes. We are proud to announce a new resolver for the Distributed Web, where IPFS content indexed by the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) can be accessed,” the blog states.

ENS has been working with Cloudflare since February 2020 on the project, the ENS director of operations, Brantly Millegan, told CoinDesk in a Telegram message. 

“The primary purpose of the eth.link service is pretty straightforward: users can append ‘.link’ to the end of a .eth name to access an IPFS website at the name like a normal website, no special browsers or extensions necessary,” ENS wrote in a blog post.

