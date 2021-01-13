Cloudflare Unveils Gateway to Distributed Web With ENS, IPFS Integration

Internet hosting giant Cloudflare has unveiled a direct gateway to support the distributed web.

According to a Wednesday blog post, Cloudflare will be able to connect to domains hosted on the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and the Interplanetary File System (IPFS) by a new indexing service.

“At Cloudflare Research, we have been exploring alternative ways to resolve queries to responses that align with these attributes. We are proud to announce a new resolver for the Distributed Web, where IPFS content indexed by the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) can be accessed,” the blog states.

Related: How a Decentralized Randomness Beacon Could Boost Cryptographic Security

ENS has been working with Cloudflare since February 2020 on the project, the ENS director of operations, Brantly Millegan, told CoinDesk in a Telegram message.

“The primary purpose of the eth.link service is pretty straightforward: users can append ‘.link’ to the end of a .eth name to access an IPFS website at the name like a normal website, no special browsers or extensions necessary,” ENS wrote in a blog post.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.