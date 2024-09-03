Cloudflare Unusual Options Activity For September 03

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NET usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Cloudflare. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $325,317, and 6 are calls, amounting to $331,154.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $95.0 for Cloudflare during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.45 $60.00 $161.1K 1.0K 362 NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $38.7 $37.75 $38.22 $40.00 $91.7K 24 24 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.8 $0.79 $0.8 $85.00 $88.0K 118 1.3K NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $8.25 $8.15 $8.15 $77.50 $79.0K 49 98 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.95 $0.85 $0.96 $85.00 $64.4K 118 2.0K

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cloudflare, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,238,436, the price of NET is down by -5.26%, reaching $77.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cloudflare

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $85.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

